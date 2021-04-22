Mass Bay Credit Union Shred-It Event Open To The Community

Shred your old documents – and forget ‘em – FREE – at the Mass Bay Credit Union Shred-It Event! Saturday, May 1, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Mass Bay Credit Union, 147 West 4th St. in South Boston, and for the first time, a second location at Russell Park in Quincy, behind Quincy High School.

“We enjoy bringing this free opportunity to the community, and we’re very excited to be able to add a second location to this year’s event,” says Mass Bay CEO Terry Dorilas. “Information Security plays an essential role in banking and we want to provide a safe, secure and convenient process for the community to dispose of their confidential documents.”

The Shred-It event is open to all living or working in the community. There is a 5-box limit per person. For everyone’s protection, social distancing will be in place and masks are required.

Like all credit unions, Mass Bay Credit Union is owned by the Members who choose to do business there. Membership eligibility, such as living in Middlesex, Norfolk or Suffolk counties or a dozen other towns, is located on massbaycu.org. Opening a savings account establishes Membership and opens availability to all other products offered by the credit union.

In addition to its South Boston Headquarters, Mass Bay Credit Union has branches in Everett, Quincy and the Seaport. Over 19,000 people choose Mass Bay Credit Union for great rates, low fees and personal service. In addition to offering a full array of deposit and lending products, Mass Bay Credit Union Members have access to over 55,000 surcharge free ATMs and 6,800 credit union branches. In business since 1936, Mass Bay Credit Union has assets in excess of $275 million.