Mass. Officials To Visit Southern Border

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has sent members of her administration to the U.S. southern border this week, as record numbers of immigrant families continue to arrive in Boston and the state’s family shelter system is at capacity. The goal of the trip is to make connections with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Joint Task Force-North, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and families to educate them about the lack of shelter availability in Massachusetts, officials said in a statement.

“This trip is an important opportunity to meet with families arriving in the U.S. and the organizations that work with them at the border to make sure they have accurate information about the lack of shelter space in Massachusetts,” said Emergency Assistance Director General Scott Rice. “It is essential that we get the word out that our shelters are full so that families can plan accordingly to make sure they have a safe place to go.”

The team is visiting the San Antonio Airport, Centro de Bienvenida/San Antonio Migrant Resource Center and Shelter, Ursula Processing Facility in McAllen, Hidalgo Port of Entry, and Brownsville Migrant Welcome Center. San Antonio, McAllen, Hidalgo and Brownsville are the most common points of entry for families that later arrive in Massachusetts.

The team of officials is led by Emergency Assistance Incident Command Director General Scott Rice and includes the Emergency Assistance Incident Command Deputy Director, Pre-shelter Policy Lead for Incident Command, Executive Director of the MA Office of Refugees and Immigrants, and Strategy Manager at the Division of Housing Stabilization.

Additionally, the administration has prioritized work authorizations, job training and placement, ESOL classes, and rehousing assistance to help families leave EA sites for more stable housing. Since November 2023, the administration has helped 3,785 immigrants apply for work authorizations, and it is expected the vast majority have been approved. Additionally, 1,120 immigrants are enrolled in ESOL classes. Overall, 1,120 EA residents have gotten jobs in the past few months. The number of families leaving the EA system has steadily increased each month, with more than 331 families leaving in May – the highest number in years.