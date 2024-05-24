Mass. Senate Approves $57.9 Billion Budget

The Massachusetts Senate on Friday voted to approve a $57.9 billion FY25 budget, which included 8 amendments filed by Senator John F. Keenan to provide vital funding to initiatives and programs throughout the Norfolk & Plymouth District, as well as resources supporting individuals throughout the Commonwealth.

“As the needs and priorities of our Commonwealth continue to change over time, we remain committed to tailoring spending plans that meet the moment. I am pleased to say the Senate’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget more than adequately addresses issues spanning from the broad, state-wide concerns to the very specific matters of local importance,” said Sen. Keenan (D-Quincy) in a press release.

The budget reflects substantial increases in local funding over the FY24 budget, both in unrestricted general government aid (UGGA), which is used locally to support police, fire, libraries, public works, veterans, and senior programs, and funding for public schools (Chapter 70). In total, the FY25 budget approved by the Senate allocates a total of $40.6 million in UGGA and $119.5 million in Chapter 70 funding for the Norfolk & Plymouth District.

Many of the budget amendments filed by Sen. Keenan reflect projects and programs within the district in need of additional funding, including an allocation for the Abington Police Department to purchase a new emergency response vehicle and a police drone, as well as funds for Holbrook Middle-High School’s BizarBots robotics team and for Manet Community Health Center in Quincy to assist with the updating of their electronic medical records system.

Several of the district’s fire departments will benefit from an amendment Sen. Keenan filed to secure funding for new communications infrastructure improvements for the Quincy Fire Department, the establishment of a new firefighter cadet training program at Hanover’s South Shore Technical High School, and professional development costs for the Holbrook Fire Department.

The Senate also approved Sen. Keenan’s amendment to provide financial assistance for the councils on aging and departments of elder affairs in the communities of Abington, Braintree, Hanover, Holbrook, and Rockland. Additionally, Sen. Keenan was successful in securing funding for the restoration of Rockland’s public baseball fields and design of a new outdoor recreation area in Abington.

Outside of district-specific matters, Sen. Keenan secured funding and approval for policy changes on a variety of issues, including securing an additional $1 million for the state’s Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone (SHINE) program, which offers counseling and support services for Medicare eligible individuals and their caregivers. To further support individuals living with varying mental health diagnoses across the state, Sen. Keenan successfully advocated for $100,000 to establish an Applied Behavioral Analysis training program through Advocates of Autism of Massachusetts.

Lastly, the Senate also approved Sen. Keenan’s amendment requiring the Department of Public Health to report findings from its compulsive gamblers treatment program to the Legislature to better inform future gambling and public health policy. This data would include anonymous demographic data of participants, participation levels, and information on participant outcomes.

Working as a cosponsor to an amendment filed by Sen. Paul Feeney, Sen. Keenan aided in an effort to provide $100,000 in additional funds for Manet Community Health to purchase and install a new electronic health records system.

Local Unrestricted General Government Aid and Chapter 70 funding:

Abington

UGGA: $2,422,223

$2,422,223 70: $14,482,278

Braintree

UGGA: $7,045,993

$7,045,993 70: $21,191,400

Hanover

UGGA: $2,608,382

$2,608,382 70: $7,718,131

Holbrook

UGGA: $1,816,822

$1,816,822 70: $11,269,814

Quincy

UGGA: $23,511,939

$23,511,939 70: $46,126,903

Rockland

UGGA: $3,255,129

$3,255,129 70: $18,764,880

Now that the Senate and House of Representatives have passed their respective budget proposals, both branches will appoint a conference committee to reconcile the differences between the two budgets as the next step in getting a consensus budget to the governor.