Massachusetts Educators Eligible For COVID Vaccine March 11

By SCOTT JACKSON

Starting on March 11, K-12 school staff and early childcare workers in Massachusetts will be able to book appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Wednesday.

The governor made his announcement during a press conference inside the West Parish School in Gloucester, which on Wednesday marked its 101st day of in-person learning this year. Baker’s announcement came one day after President Joe Biden urged states to give educators access to the vaccine by the end of the month.

“We don’t want people to be confused,” by differing state and federal guidance, Baker said.

The announcement also came shortly after CVS made appointments available for educators on its website.

Educators had been among the essential workers who were next in line to become eligible to get the vaccine in Massachusetts, along with those who work in the transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health fields.

Starting March 11, educators will be able to book appointments at any one of the state’s 170 vaccination sites, Baker said. Certain days, likely on weekends, will be reserved for educators at the state’s mass vaccination sites, which include Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.

While educators will become eligible to book appointments starting next week, Baker urged patience as the supply of vaccine the state gets from the federal government is unlikely to increase until late March at the earliest.

“Everyone who wants a shot will eventually get one,” Baker said. “We will keep working to administer every dose we get.”

The state receives about 150,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in total each week from the federal government, Baker said. It also received 58,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a single shot, this week, but the governor does not expect to get any more of that vaccine until late March.

There are about 400,000 educators who will become eligible to book appointments starting March 11. One million residents –those over the age of 65 and those with two or more qualifying health conditions – became eligible for the vaccine in February, and about one-third of those have gotten their shots to date.

That means one million residents will eligible for the vaccine as of March 11, Baker said, and it could take a month or more for them all to book appointments unless supplies increase.

The governor last week announced he would seek to bring more students back for full in-person starting in April with elementary school students, though parents would still be able to opt out of in-person learning and keep their children participating in remote school.

On Wednesday, Baker said teachers would not need to be fully vaccinated before the state moves to bring more students back for in-person learning. Some schools statewide have been open for in-person learning since September, he stated, and the state is also offering districts the chance to participate in weekly pooled COVID-19 testing.

“The CDC’s own guidelines with respect to schools doesn’t require vaccinations before reopening,” Baker added.

The governor also emphasized that appointments remain available for those over the age of 65 and those with qualifying health conditions and said it is important for them to get vaccinated as they are at the greatest risk of death or severe illness from the virus.

“Vaccines remain available for older adults and those with certain health conditions,” Baker said. “They need to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Appointments can be booked online at mass.gov/covidvaccine. Those unable to use the website can call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts to schedule an appointment.