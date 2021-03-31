Massachusetts Getting 100K J&J Doses Next Week

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said Massachusetts is poised to receive more than 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine next week, a shipment he called “a big deal.”

Speaking at a press conference in Quincy Wednesday morning, Baker said the federal government told states 10 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be shipped next week. Half of those doses will go directly to pharmacies and the other half will go to states.

“Here in Massachusetts that will be definitely north of 100,000 doses of J&J vaccine and I can’t tell you how important that is,” Baker said, later adding that “it is a big deal.”

Next week’s shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Massachusetts is more than two-and a-half times the 40,000 doses of the vaccine the state received this week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only a single shot, whereas the two other COVID-19 cleared for use to date, manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer, require two shots given three to four weeks apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also has less stringent storage requirments than the other two.

“Thank God Pfizer and Moderna were there when they were there, but the difference between two doses and one dose is not just convenience, it is also capacity,” Baker said.

“If you think about all the people who you can serve with one dose and not have to schedule a second dose and take up a second seat at some point later on, it basically doubles the amount of capacity that is available and, in addition to that, the speed with which someone becomes fully vaccinated.”

The governor said the state would have capacity to administer the additional doses.

“It is going to be up to us, if the federal supply grows, to be able to absorb that and make sure we turn it around and get it out – and we will make sure we do everything we can to make sure we do,” Baker said.