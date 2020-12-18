Massachusetts Getting Fewer Pfizer Vaccine Doses

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Bay State will be getting fewer doses of the Pfizer coronavirus next week than originally anticipated, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.

During a State House press briefing, the governor said Massachusetts would be receiving 42,900 doses in each of the next few allocations of the Pfizer vaccine rather than the 59,475 that had been anticipated. Other states’ allocations will also decrease, Baker said.

“At this time, it is not clear to us why the shipment amounts have been adjusted,” he said. “We are certainly frustrated that we won’t be receiving the amount we expected in the first wave and are working to get clarity on what this means, why it happened and how that bump will be dealt with along the way.”

Baker said some hiccups had been expected as federal and state governments distribute millions of doses of vaccines throughout the country.

“Given the size of the task and the magnitude of the undertaking, we expected and anticipated it would be a little bumpy and it is,” he said. “That is not in the grand scheme of things something we are particularly worried about.”

The reduced shipments could cause a delay of a week or so in the state’s plan to vaccinate all eligible residents in phases through the spring of next year, Baker said.

“On the margin, this will make a difference for some people, but in the grand scheme of things we still believe by the time we get into the first couple months of next year, we will have more than enough vaccine to serve the people we’re supposed to serve on the timelines we’re supposed to serve them,” he stated.

The state received 59,475 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week with those doses going to frontline health care workers.The governor said 6,200 people received the vaccine so far as of Friday and those individuals will receive the second dose of the vaccine on schedule despite the reduced shipments.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said Massachusetts is now expected to receive 145,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December rather than the 180,000 that had initially been expected. The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped in vials that can hold more than the expected five doses, which Sudders said could help make up the difference.

A second vaccine, manufactured by Cambridge-based Moderna, could receive an emergency use authorization from federal regulators as soon as Friday. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it also requires two doses.

Massachusetts is set to receive 120,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this month, Baker said.

The governor said vaccinations inside nursing homes and other long-term care facilities would begin the week of Dec. 28. CVS and Walgreens will be responsible for administering the vaccine to the staff and residents of those facilities.

The next group eligible for vaccinations are first responders – police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel. Sudders said the state is looking to establish mass vaccination centers for first responders and groups that would receive the vaccine after them, including the general public.

To ensure there are enough qualified individuals who can administer the vaccine, Sudders said the state has cleared emergency medical technicians, emergency services personnel and nursing and medical students to do so.

The effort to vaccinate Massachusetts residents is expected to continue on into next spring. Baker said it is important that residents be vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing, wearing masks and practicing proper hygiene.

“The arrival of the first vaccines is a huge step towards restoring what we might call normal around here. I’m sure that the videos and the photos of health care workers being vaccinated around the country have given hope to many that we are in fact turning a corner,” he said. “There is obviously a light at the end of the tunnel, but we all need to hold on a little longer.”

The governor also warned against holiday gatherings, pointing to the surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations seen after Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving set us back,” he said. “Thanksgiving – that informal holiday where lots and lots of people gathered for long periods of time without masks together – had a big impact on what happened to our positive test rates, our number of cases and our hospitalizations.”