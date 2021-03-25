Massachusetts Getting More Vaccine Doses Next Week

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday said he anticipates Massachusetts will get more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government next week and also announced the launch of a program to vaccinate homebound residents.

Massachusetts received 330,000 doses of the vaccine this week, Baker said at a State House press conference, in addition to the 140,000 doses the federal government shipped directly to pharmacies and community health centers. The governor said the supplies should increase next week.

“We are optimistic the federal government will deliver on bigger shipments of vaccines as we go forward so that we can continue to make progress in making sure a vaccine is available to everyone who wants one,” Baker said.

This week’s allocation included 183,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 139,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 7,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The federal government will be shipping more of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – which requires only a single dose, unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines – to the state next week.

“We’ve been informed we’re going to receive about 40,000 additional doses of the one-dose J&J vaccine next week, which is great news,” Baker said.

The governor also announced the launch of a hotline for homebound residents to book an appointment to get vaccinated. Those residents can call 844-771-1628; the hotline is available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said there are 25,000 homebound residents in the state, some of whom are already vaccinated. Local boards of health will vaccinate homebound residents in 168 communities while the state is working with the non-profit Commonwealth Care Alliance to vaccinate homebound residents in the remaining 183 communities.

Sudders said homebound residents would be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which, in addition to requiring only a single dose, is easier to transport and store than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“We needed J&J,” Sudders said. “J&J is one of the things that makes this – the ability to just roll this out. Up until this point…we’ve had a limited amount of J&J, but this bolus of 41,000 that is coming in for next week, a one-time, really allows us to implement the homebound program.”

Sudders said about 10,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be set aside for homebound residents.

All Bay State residents over the age of 60 are currently eligible to get vaccinated, as are certain essential workers and those with two or more qualifying health conditions. Residents over the age of 55 and those with one qualifying health condition will become eligible for the vaccine on April 5 and all residents over the age of 16 will be eligible two weeks later on April 19.

All residents can preregister for an appointment at mass.gov/covidvaccine, regardless of when they are eligible to book an appointment. Preregistration is currently only available for state’s seven mass vaccination sites – including Boston’s Hynes Convention Center and Reggie Lewis Center – but it will expand to additional locations in April.

Appointments at more than 200 other locations can also be booked online using the state website and the site has a complete list of occupations now eligible for the vaccine and the list of qualifying medical conditions. Residents without internet access can call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts to schedule an appointment.