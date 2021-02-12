Massachusetts Launches New Vaccine Appointment Finder

By SCOTT JACKSON

State officials on Friday announced the launch of a new tool designed to make it easier for residents to find available appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine at certain locations.

The tool, dubbed the COVID-19 vaccine finder, lets residents search for a vaccination site and view appointment availability before booking an appointment. Residents can access the new tool via the state’s vaccination website at mass.gov/covidvaccine or by going directly to vaxfinder.mass.gov.

The tool enables users to search for locations near them by entering their ZIP code, city/town name, or the name of a vaccination location. It also allows residents to filter results by site type, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies or health care locations.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder displays all vaccination locations open to all residents across the Commonwealth, but only includes appointment availability details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments at this time, officials said.

Additional sites will be added over time.

Once a site is selected, residents can view: available appointments (currently select sites only); the vaccines offered (currently Pfizer and/or Moderna); directions via Google Maps and MBTA Trip Planner information; specific site instructions and whether the site is indoors or outdoors; and disability access information.

The tool updates appointment availability every five minutes for participating vaccination locations. In the coming weeks, availability for additional locations will be added. The tool is available in a wide range of languages. The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder was built as part of an ongoing partnership between Project Beacon and the commonwealth’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.

Appointment availability is based on supply from the federal government and remains limited.

Massachusetts will continue to add vaccine appointments and locations as the distribution process continues, and state officials will continue to make improvements to the process that make it easier for residents to find and schedule an appointment. Residents can use the state’s website to check if they are eligible, find and schedule an appointment and prepare for their appointment.

Residents 75 and older who do not have internet or cannot use the website can call 2-1-1 to access the vaccine scheduling resource line, to schedule an appointment over the phone. The state call center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The city of Quincy has partnered with Manet Community Health Center to offer the vaccine to eligible city residents over the age of 75. The vaccines are administered at 180 Old Colony Ave., an office building that will be renovated into a school starting later this year.

Quincy residents can book an appointment through an online portal at quincyma.gov or by calling a new vaccine registration and assistance call center at 617-376-1470. Residents needing Chinese language assistance can call 617-376-1298.