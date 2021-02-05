Massachusetts Launching COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center

By SCOTT JACKSON

Massachusetts residents over the age of 75 who are unable to book an appointment to get their coronavirus vaccination online can now do so over the phone.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced the launch of the new call center for COVID-19 vaccinations as well as the start of a new public awareness campaign to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

Baker said residents over the age of 75 can now call the state’s 2-1-1 hotline to book an appointment to get the vaccine. Those residents can do so by dialing 2-1-1 and selecting the prompt for “help with scheduling a vaccine appointment.”

The vaccine resource line will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baker said, and more than 500 representatives will staff the line. Call center workers who can speak both English and Spanish will be available to answer calls, and translation services are available for residents who speak 100 other languages.

The call center workers will have access to the same vaccination appointments available online through the state’s website – mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.

“The call center won’t be giving individuals additional access to appointments that are not otherwise available,” Baker said. “They will just be available to help people access appointments that are available in locations that are convenient for them.”

The governor said the call center would be an important resource for residents over the age of 75 who cannot use the website but encouraged those residents who can use the website to do so – or to have a family do so on their behalf.

“We believe this resource will be a huge help to individuals who are over the age of 75 who may not have access to the internet or have trouble accessing the website, however, we still recommend using the website if it is possible to do so, because you may experience, at least as this thing starts going, significant wait times using the call center,” Baker said. “The website will remain the quickest and fastest way to find and schedule an appointment if they are comfortable using it.”

The call center is only currently available to residents over the age of 75. The governor said residents over the age of 65 would likewise be able to use the call center once they become eligible to get the vaccine.

The city of Quincy, in partnership with Manet Community Health Center, has begun offering the vaccine to city residents over the age of 75. The vaccines are administered at 180 Old Colony Avenue in Wollaston, an office building the city plans to renovate into a school.

Quincy residents can book an appointment through an online portal at quincyma.gov or by calling a new vaccine registration and assistance call center at 617-376-1470. Residents needing Chinese language assistance can call 617-376-1298.

Baker on Friday also announced the beginning of the state’s new “Trust the Facts, Get the Vax” public awareness campaign to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This $2.5 million public awareness campaign is all about using medical professionals to build trust in communities of color and other populations disproportionally affected by the virus, because the data makes clear that this is the best way to reach those who are not sure about the vaccine,” he said. “The TV ads will feature a diverse group of doctors who make clear the vaccine is safe and effective and will urge everyone to ‘Trust the Facts and Get the Vax.’”

The first ad will run Sunday during a Super Bowl pre-game show, Baker said.

To date, Baker said Massachusetts has received more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 681,000 have been administered.

The vaccines are being given at 125 locations statewide and the governor said that number will increase to 165 by mid-February. Mass vaccination sites are up and running at Fenway Park in Boston, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Baker has said he wants to have seven mass vaccination sites open throughout the state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorizations to a pair of COVID-19 vaccines to date – one manufactured by Pfizer and the other by Moderna. Both vaccines require two shots administered about a month apart and both vaccines must also be stored at subzero temperatures, the Pfizer vaccine at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit and the Moderna vaccine at negative 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

A third vaccine, developed by Johnson & Johnson in collaboration with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, could be cleared for use later this month. Baker said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be a game changer because it requires a single shot and does not need to be stored at subzero temperatures.

“If the J&J vaccine gets approved, it changes a lot of things about how fast people can get vaccinated,” he said.