Massachusetts Legislature Extends Formal Session Deadline Past July 31st

As Massachusetts continues to work to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the House and Senate have agreed to continue meeting in formal sessions past the usual deadline of July 31st. Traditionally the legislature will recess for the fall at the end of the legislative cycle as dictated by the Joint Rules.

Last week the branches agreed to suspend Joint Rule 12A to allow them to continue to deliberate on crucial pieces of legislation debated before July 31st that are currently before conference committees. The extension will also allow the legislature to tackle ongoing revenue concerns and public health challenges. With much in-flux on the federal level including questions of whether additional funding will be provided to states to cover their budgets, Massachusetts lawmakers felt it imperative that they extend session to continue to work on these important issues.

“This rule change will allow us to come back in for formal session this year as needed in order to meet the legislature’s constitutional duty of passing a balanced budget, as well as deal with major issues as they arise.” said House Majority Leader Ronald Mariano.

“COVID-19 has greatly changed all of our lives, including impacting the Legislature’s schedule,” said Rep. Tackey Chan. “By extending session, it will allow us to continue to deliberate on critical issues such as the State’s Budget and climate change legislation, as we grapple with the ongoing public health concerns associated with the virus. I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on these important matters.”

This is the first time the House and Senate have agreed to extend formal session past the July 31st deadline. Currently, there are many pieces of legislation before a House-Senate Conference Committee including the transportation bond bill, information technology bond bill, police reform bill, telemedicine bill, and the economic development bill. By extending past the deadline, the legislature will be able to prepare and remain ready to face the challenges that come before the Commonwealth.

“The Legislature passed several important bills in the final days of session, including an interim FY21 budget, a Covid-19 supplemental budget, election safeguards, and protections against violence to females,” said Sen. John Keenan. “However, due to the uncertainties caused by the pandemic, we need more time to work on bills that will protect our most vulnerable populations and help the Commonwealth get through these challenging times. Once the federal government takes action, we will have to finalize our state budget, and we also hope to take action on important economic development, climate, healthcare, and racial justice legislation.”

“While we have accomplished a great deal during this legislative session, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is still more work ahead of us,” said Rep. Bruce Ayers. “I look forward to continuing to work with the Quincy delegation and our collegaues in government on important issues like the state budget, climate legislation, and whatever other initiatives may prove necessary to provide for the health and safety of all our residents.”