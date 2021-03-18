Massachusetts Moves To Phase 4 Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday announced Massachusetts will transition to the first step of phase four of his reopening plan effective Monday, allowing stadiums to reopen and increasing certain gathering limits.

The governor also announced the state’s travel order will be replaced with a new travel advisory.

Baker on Feb. 25 had announced the state would transition to the start of phase four effective on March 22, provided public health data supported doing so. In a statement Thursday, state officials announced that transition would take place as planned.

Since March 1, when Massachusetts moved to the second step of phase three of the reopening plan, COVID-19 hospitalizations are down 20 percent and deaths are down 24 percent, state officials said. The positive test rate has also remained below 2 percent for several weeks.

The move to the first step in phase four means indoor and outdoor stadiums can operate at 12 percent capacity, after the operator provides reopening plans to the Department of Public Health. The move means the state’s pro sports teams – including the Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox – can all host fans at home games.

Dance floors will also be allowed to reopen for wedding and other events, and overnight camps can operate as well. Exhibition and convention halls can also operate provided they adhered to capacity limits. Other phase four businesses – including bars and nightclubs – will remain closed.

In addition, gathering limits for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors starting Monday. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.

Under the new travel advisory, which also takes effect Monday, all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, will be urged to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more.

The advisory does not apply to travelers who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and do not have any symptoms. Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in the Bay State are likewise exempt, as are those with jobs in critical infrastructure sectors who are commuting to the state for work.

Under the current travel order, everyone arriving in Massachusetts is required to quarantine for 14 days unless they are arriving from a designated low-risk state, tested negative for COVID-19 up to 72 hours before their arrival, or are fully vaccinated. Those who do not comply with the order are subject to fines.