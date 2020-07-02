Massachusetts Museums, Gyms Can Re-Open Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Citing Massachusetts’ continued progress to contain COVID-19, Gov. Charlie Baker said phase three of his re-opening plan – which includes museums, movie theaters and gyms, among other businesses – can start Monday.

Speaking at a State House press conference Thursday, Baker said the latest public health data supports moving into the third phase of his four-phased plan to re-open Massachusetts businesses. He urged residents to continue taking steps – including wearing face coverings, frequent handwashing and social distancing – to stop the spread of the virus.

“As we open up and as more people get back to more activities and places, it’s critical that we continue to be smart about how we do this,” Baker said. “The last thing we want to do is move backwards as we have seen other states have to do.”

Baker said phase three, like phase two, would be split into two parts The governor also said phase three would last “significantly longer” than previous phases.

Museums, historic sites and other cultural facilities will all be allowed to re-open on Monday, with new guidance in place to protect patrons. Guided tours can also begin again with limited capacity.

“Our state is rich to have such a rich history of wealth of science, cultural and artistic institutions and we hope you will enjoy these activities…and be able to do so safely in the months ahead,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.

“I know that the operators of these institutions have worked really hard to think creatively, but very mindful of your safety, and invite you back to these institutions knowing they want to keep you safe and give you a positive experience once again.”

Museums and fitness centers can also re-open Monday. They will be limited to 40 percent capacity and must adhere to new safety standards.

“We hope that these new protocols will allow residents to return to exercise and fitness and get back into those routines that they were accustomed to,” Polito said.

Casinos will also be allowed to re-open on Monday. Polito said, however, that it might be another week before they do open their doors to customers again as the casino operators familiarize their staff with new rules that must be followed.

Movie theaters and outdoor performance venues can also re-open effective Monday, state officials said. Indoor performance venues will be allowed to re-open in the second part of phase three.

The state’s guidance for gatherings will also be updated effective Monday, except in the city of Boston, where the changes will go into effect on July 13. Indoor gatherings will be limited to eight people per 1,000 square feet, with a maximum limit of 25 people. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 percent of permitted occupancy with a maximum of 100 people.

Baker said the rules for gatherings would not apply to things like a family barbecue or a walk in the park.

Massachusetts will enter the third phase of its re-opening plan even as other states have had to pause theirs. Bars in Florida and Texas were ordered to close again this week, for example, as those states saw a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Baker said he was confident Massachusetts could avoid a similar fate because residents and businesses have been following safety protocols.

“The people of Massachusetts have demonstrated time and time again, as have many of the employers and proprietors of these organizations, that they are willing to comply fully with the guidance and the protocols that are associated with maintaining a safe operation across these institutions, and they have been doing it now for a couple of months,” he said.

Additionally, Baker said many of the new cases seen elsewhere in the country have been linked to bars and nightclubs, which will not be allowed to open until phase four in Massachusetts. The governor on Thursday re-iterated that phase four would not begin in the state until a vaccine or therapeutic treatment for COVID-19 is available.

Baker also signed a new order allowing the state’s professional sports teams to play games without spectators in attendance. Speaking at Fenway Park later in the day, the governor said he looked forward to the return of live sports.

“I don’t have to tell anyone here, or anyone watching at home, what sports generally and what baseball in particular means to this city and this state. The Red Sox have always been part of our community. The sport, the ballpark, the team are part of what makes Boston and Massachusetts special,” Baker said.

“The Red Sox know better than anybody what it means to be resilient and any Red Sox fan knows what it means to be patient.”

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy was optimistic sports would provide respite for fans and thanked Baker, Polito and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for their leadership during the last four months.

“More than entertainment, we hope that our games will provide a small escape at a time when it is needed. We hope that we can help establish a sense of normalcy for our fans and for our entire community,” Kennedy said.

“On behalf of all of my colleagues here at Fenway and on behalf of all my colleagues in the sports industry across Boston and New England, we say a huge thank you to Gov. Baker, Lt. Gov. Polito and to Mayor Walsh. Thank you for your guidance and your continued strong leadership that has made this day possible.”

The order means the Red Sox and Patriots can both play home games when their seasons begin later this month and in September, respectively. The Bruins and Celtics will play in hub cities when their leagues resume play this summer but could return to Boston for home games when their next seasons begin later this year. The PGA Tour will head to the TPC Boston in Norton for a tournament in late August.

Major League Lacrosse, meanwhile, will play a shortened season in Annapolis, Maryland, later this month. That means the Boston Cannons, who moved to Quincy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium last year, will not host home games there this year.

The governor this week also updated his guidance for out-of-state visitors to Massachusetts. Effective July 1, visitors from seven northeastern states that have made progress in containing COVID-19 – Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont – will no longer be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days when arriving in the Bay State.

Travelers from elsewhere, including Massachusetts residents returning home, will still be advised to self-quarantine for two weeks. Workers designated by the federal government as essential critical infrastructure workers are exempt from the requirement.

Travelers who are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to come to Massachusetts.

Visitors are also reminded that masks or face coverings must be worn in public places where individuals cannot socially distance from others.

In a statement, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance welcomed the beginning of phase three but cautioned against future business closures.

“With over 100 days being locked down, and Phase 3 beginning on Monday, the governor is finally putting his faith in the people of Massachusetts to make the best decisions for themselves,” said Paul Craney, spokesperson for the group.

“Every day that goes by, it’s clearer that this lockdown is yesterday’s news and it should never happen again.”