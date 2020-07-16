Massachusetts Must Remain Vigilant To Contain Coronavirus, Baker Says

By SCOTT JACKSON

As other states have seen a surge of COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, Gov. Charlie Baker said it is important that Massachusetts residents continue wearing masks when social distancing is not possible, calling it the most important way to stop the spread of the virus.

“This is no time to let down our guard. It’s very clear from the research and the data that face coverings are the most important and significant way to stop the spread,” Baker said during his State House press conference on Thursday.

“While there has been a lot of back and forth about what the virus is and what the virus isn’t over the course of the last 120 days, the one thing we all know for sure is that it spreads from one person to another to another and to another.”

In addition to wearing a mask, Baker identified a number of other precautions Bay Staters should continue to follow. Those precautions include social distancing, being outdoors instead of indoors when possible, good hygiene practices including handwashing and sanitizing surfaces, and staying home if you are sick.

“We all need to remain vigilant with respect to our activities here in Massachusetts so we can continue to contain COVID-19. We all have a responsibility – you have been terrific in living up to yours and we would just ask you to all continue to play by the rules [and] do the things that stop the spread,” Baker said.

“It is especially important as the rest of the country has experienced significant increases in recent weeks that we stay vigilant here in Massachusetts.”

Baker issued an order, effective May 6, requiring all individuals wear a mask or face covering in public when maintaining proper social distance is not possible. Children ages 2 and under are exempt from the order as are people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering.

The governor’s order allows state and local officials, including police, to assess fines of up to $300 per violation of the order. Businesses are also allowed to deny entry to individuals who refuse to wear a mask for non-medical reasons.

Baker on Thursday said the order, “is going to remain in place until we don’t have an emergency.” He also credited the state’s residents for their willingness to abide by the rule.

“If you look at Massachusetts relative to many other states in the country, our compliance with that mask order is very high,” Baker said.

“I give the people of the commonwealth credit for recognizing and understanding that this is not only an important way to protect themselves, but it is also an important way to protect others given the amount of asymptomatic spread that exists with COVID.”