Quincy Fire Dept., Red Cross Team Up On Home Fire Safety

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is on a mission to make more than 600 homes across the state safer by Saturday, May 8.

Volunteers are meeting with residents by appointment – either virtually or socially-distanced outside their homes – to share crucial fire safety information, help create an escape plan, and practice a two-minute drill. This information is free and available to anyone who makes an appointment. In some communities, the Red Cross is working with partner fire departments to offer free smoke alarm installations when it becomes safe to do so.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Holly Grant, CEO of the Red Cross of Massachusetts. “We’re still spending more time than ever inside during the pandemic, so it’s critical that we help our neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

This effort comes as part of a larger national push to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk communities. Here in Massachusetts, focus cities include Worcester, Brockton and Quincy, although individuals in any city or town (owner or renter) may participate.

To sign up for free home fire safety education, visit SoundTheAlarm.org/Massachusetts. The Red Cross is also looking for additional volunteers to train as home fire safety educators and offer this training in their own community.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is grateful for the support of our sponsors, National Grid and Harvard Pilgrim. This effort would not be possible without the support of the focus cities, with special thanks to Mayor Joseph Petty of Worcester, Mayor Robert Sullivan of Brockton and the Quincy, Worcester and Brockton fire departments and emergency management teams.

