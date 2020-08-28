Massachusetts Relaxes Travel Rules For Four States

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Department of Public Health has added four more states to its list of low-risk states, meaning travelers from those places will no longer be required to quarantine upon arrival in Massachusetts.

The DPH said Colorado, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia would be added to the lower-risk group as of Saturday based on their case rates for COVID-19. The four states join six others already deemed to be low-risk: Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Vermont.

The four new states are the first ones added to the low-risk group since Massachusetts’ new travel rules came into effect Aug. 1. Two other states – Hawaii and Rhode Island – were on the low-risk list initially but have since been removed based on rising case rates.

To be designated as a lower-risk state, a state must have a positive test rate below 5 percent and fewer than six new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Both are measured on a seven-day rolling average.

Travelers from all states not on the low-risk list and any foreign country, including residents returning home and students arriving for the start of classes, must fill out a form available at mass.gov/matraveler upon arrival in Massachusetts.

Those travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days unless they can produce a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Massachusetts. Travelers would no longer be subject to the quarantine requirement if they receive a negative test result after they arrive in the state.

Those who do not comply with the requirement face a $500 fine.

People passing through the state, people commuting across state lines for work, people traveling to Massachusetts for medical treatment, people complying with military orders, or people traveling to work in federally designated critical infrastructure sectors are exempt from the state’s travel rules.