Massachusetts Relaxes Travel Rules For New Mexico

By SCOTT JACKSON

Bay Staters looking to travel to New Mexico can now do so without being subject to quarantine upon arrival back home. Three other states, however, have been back added to the list of restricted states.

Massachusetts has deemed New Mexico a low-risk state for COVID-19 transmission, effective Saturday. It joins 11 other states previously declared low-risk: Colorado, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia have all been put back on the restricted list, effective Saturday, based on increasing COVID-19 case rates. Those states had been placed on the low-risk list on Aug. 29.

Rhode Island also remains on the restricted list; the Ocean State had been on the list of low-risk states when the travel rules first went into effect on Aug. 1 but was subsequently removed.

To be designated as a lower-risk state, a state must have a positive test rate below 5 percent and fewer than six new cases per day per 100,000 residents. Both are measured on a seven-day rolling average.

Travelers from all states not on the low-risk list and any foreign country, including residents returning home, must fill out a form available at mass.gov/matraveler upon arrival in Massachusetts.

Those travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days unless they can produce a negative COVID-19 test result that was administered up to 72 hours prior to arrival in Massachusetts. Travelers would no longer be subject to the quarantine requirement if they receive a negative test result after they arrive in the state.

Those who do not comply with the requirement face a $500 fine.

People passing through the state, people commuting across state lines for work, people traveling to Massachusetts for medical treatment, people complying with military orders, or people traveling to work in federally designated critical infrastructure sectors are exempt from the state’s travel rules.