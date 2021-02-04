Massachusetts Relaxing Capacity Limits

By SCOTT JACKSON

Capacity limits for a host of businesses will increase from 25 to 40 percent statewide on Monday as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Massachusetts continue to decline.

Gov. Charlie Baker had ordered nearly every business in the state – including retailers, restaurants, offices, gyms, libraries, museums, movie theaters, and houses of worship – to operate at one-quarter capacity effective Dec. 26 to stave off a post-Christmas surge in cases and hospitalizations.

During a State House press conference on Thursday, the governor noted both those number have been trending in the right direction over the past month. Hospitalizations are down more than 33 percent, from a high 2,428 on Jan. 4 to 1,635 as of Tuesday. The seven-day average of new cases is down by nearly 50 percent, from a peak of 6,120 to 3,274.

Those improved numbers allow the state to increase capacity limits from 25 to 40 percent, Baker said.

“We know that these restrictions have been and continue to be enormously difficult for large and small businesses, their employees and for individuals everywhere, but we are making progress in this battle against COVID and everyone’s hard work and preparation is now making it possible for us to continue to step back to what we might call a new normal,” the governor said.

Other restrictions imposed on businesses will remain in place, Baker noted. Those include a 90-minute time limit for customers dining in-person and a rule limiting table sizes at restaurants to six or fewer people. Movie theaters, while allowed to operate at 40 percent capacity, will be limited to 50 patrons per screen.

Gathering sizes also remain limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The state will continue to remain in step one of phase three of the governor’s re-opening plan. That means indoor performance venues and certain indoor recreational businesses, “will be closed until the public data further shows sustained improvement,” Baker said.

The governor was asked during his press conference if he was concerned about easing capacity limits as new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus emerge. Baker said one or more of those variants has likely been present in Massachusetts since at least December, “and yet we have seen dramatic declines in both hospitalizations and case counts since early January.”

Residents need to remain vigilant, he added, and follow guidance concern social distancing, mask wearing and hygiene.

“We obviously know how important it is for everyone to continue to be vigilant and continue to do the things that we all know prevent the spread,” Baker said.

State officials on Thursday also announced an additional $174 million in grant funding to 4,000 small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The state has awarded $450 million to 9,900 small businesses to date and has about $200 million in grant funding remaining.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito urged residents to support local businesses amid the pandemic.

“I can’t say it enough: Keep buying and shopping locally, support the businesses in your downtowns and your Main Streets, buy your gift cards, pick up takeout,” she said.

“Do everything you can when you make choices about how to shop and how to dine to keep things going for them.”