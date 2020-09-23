Massachusetts Relaxing Restaurant Rules

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Bay State will be easing restrictions placed on restaurants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Monday, customers will be allowed to sit at the bars inside restaurants. Previously, patrons were not allowed to sit at bars, but restaurants had been allowed to re-arrange bar areas to provide additional seating. Some restaurants, for example, placed tables up against bars.

In addition, parties of up to 10 guests will be allowed at restaurants. The state previously limited parties to six or fewer people.

Other rules will remain in place. Customers, for example, cannot order alcohol unless they have ordered food. Tables must also be six feet apart and masks must be worn indoors and outdoors, though patrons can remove them while seated.

Bars and other establishments that do not offer food prepared on site must still remain closed.