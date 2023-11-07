Massachusetts State Treasurer Warns Citizens of Fraudulent Phone Calls

Illegitimate calls are being made claiming to be from the Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer. The calls state, “you owe money to the Treasury to avoid an arrest for drug possession.”

According to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, these calls are a scam and have not been made by Treasury.

The Treasurer and her office want to ensure that no citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam. The Treasurer’s office does not call people to collect money. If you receive a call like this, please contact the Treasurer’s office immediately at 617-367-6900 to confirm legitimacy.