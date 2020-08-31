Polls Open Tuesday For State Primary; 10,000 Quincy Voters Vote Early

By SCOTT JACKSON

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday throughout Massachusetts as voters cast ballots in the state primary election. More than 10,000 Quincy residents have already voted in the election as of Monday.

Tuesday’s ballot includes contested U.S. Senate races in both the Democratic and Republican primaries. The Democratic primary also includes a contested race in the eighth congressional district, which includes Quincy, and four Norfolk County races that feature eight candidates from Quincy.

Those contests, and new ways to vote in the primary, are expected to drive up turnout in Quincy, where City Clerk Nicole Crispo anticipates that 30 percent of the city’s 61,497 registered voters will cast ballots by the time polls close Tuesday night.

Massachusetts residents are able to vote by mail in the primary this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Crispo said 14,75 residents requested a mail-in ballot for the primary ahead of last week’s deadline to do so and her office had received 9,000 completed ballots as of early Monday.

Mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday in order to be counted in the primary. Quincy voters who have received their mail-in ballot but have yet to return it should bring it in person to City Hall at 1305 Hancock St., where a kiosk is available outside the building, Crispo said. Those voters who have not yet returned their ballot can also vote in-person at their local polling place Tuesday; voters cannot return completed mail-in ballots to their polling precincts.

“They have to bring [their ballot] here to City Hall or they can vote in person,” Crispo said.

The mail-in ballots will be tabulated inside City Hall, home to the city’s central tabulation facility.

In-person early voting was also offered last week at North Quincy High School and City Hall. Crispo said 1,120 residents cast ballots at those locations.

Quincy residents who head to the polls Tuesday will vote in the same locations used during the presidential primary in March. Voters in Ward 6, Precinct 1, are asked to use the Hunt Street entrance to North Quincy High School, not the main entrance in front of the building, because the polling area inside the school has been shifted to the gymnasium.

Those who do head to the polls Tuesday are required to wear a mask or face covering. Residents who are sick or have been exposed to the coronavirus leading up to the day of the election are asked not to go to the polls. Instead, they should call 617-376-1144 on Tuesday for options to vote from home.

The city is taking a number of other steps to ensure the safety of voters and election workers alike. Voting booths will be cleaned throughout the day, pens will be sanitized, and hand sanitizer will be provided. While hand sanitizer will be provided, residents are asked to keep it off their ballots because that can cause issues with the tabulators used to count ballots.

Residents can also bring their own pen if they do not wish to share one. Pens should use blue or black ink. Paper Mate Flair felt pens are recommended.

Residents can also bring their own book or clipboard on which they can fill out their ballot if they do not wish to use a voting booth.

Crispo also recommends that voters bring some form of ID in case they are asked to provide one. That could include a license, a bill or email, among other forms of ID, as long as the voter’s name and address match how they are registered.

Headlining the Democratic primary is the showdown to be the party’s nominee in the U.S. Senate race. Incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey of Malden is facing a challenge from U.S. Rep. Joseph Kennedy III of Newton in that contest.

Voters in the eighth congressional district, which includes Quincy, will also decide a primary contest. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch is facing is facing a challenge from Robbie Goldstein in that race. Both candidates are Boston residents.

There are also four races for elected Norfolk County positions. Eight Quincy residents are on the ballot in those contests.

Five candidates, including three from Quincy, are running for the open register of probate seat. They are: Colleen Brierley, a Norwood attorney; Quincy City Councillor Noel DiBona; Quincy School Committee member Kathryn Hubley; Courtney Madden, a Quincy attorney; and Michael Walsh, a Westwood selectman.

Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Norfolk County Commission. They include: incumbent Joseph Shea of Quincy, formerly the Quincy city clerk; Dennis Guilfoyle of Dedham; Braintree Town Councillor Charles Ryan; and Canton Town Moderator Richard Staiti.

Two candidates, both from Quincy, are running for the open county treasurer position. They are Michael Bellotti, formerly the county sheriff, and Ward 2 Councillor Brad Croall.

Three candidates, including two from Quincy, are running in the special election for county sheriff. The candidates in that race are: James Coughlin of Dedham, a retired State Police trooper; Patrick McDermott of Quincy, the current register of probate; and William Phelan, a former mayor of Quincy.

The members of Quincy’s delegation on Beacon Hill, all Democrats, are unopposed in their party primaries. They are Sen. John Keenan of the Norfolk and Plymouth District; Rep. Bruce Ayers of the First Norfolk District; Rep. Tackey Chan of the Second Norfolk District; Rep. Ronald Mariano of the Third Norfolk District; and Rep. Daniel Hunt of the 13th Suffolk District.

Governor’s Councillor Christopher Iannella Jr. is unopposed in his bid for re-election.

In the Republican primary, there are two candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat, Shiva Ayyadurai of Belmont and Kevin O’Connor of Dover.

No Republican candidate is running for Congress in the eighth district.

Two other Republicans are running in their party primary in Quincy, both unopposed. They are Stephen Tougas, who is seeking the House seat in the Third Norfolk District, and Jerry McDermott, the Norfolk County sheriff who is looking to retain his seat in the special election.