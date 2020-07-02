MassDOT Advisory: July Fourth Holiday Weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising the public for this Fourth of July to consider staying a home due to the pandemic, but if making travel arrangements, to check destinations for the health protocols which are in place and, if driving, plan for trips utilizing MassDOT’s many “real time” travel tools, and if taking public transportation, to check schedules.

“The best advice we can give anyone traveling for the Fourth is to plan ahead,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “With the Fourth falling on the weekend, travelers should expect higher volumes on Friday and Monday. We urge everyone to slow down and make smart decisions before getting behind a wheel this weekend.”

MassDOT is taking steps to facilitate the flow of traffic during the holiday period and will be postponing scheduled roadway construction effective at 5:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, with scheduled construction activities resuming at the normal start of business on Monday, July 6. In addition, the High Occupancy Lane (HOV) between Boston and Quincy on I-93 will open early for the afternoon commute on Thursday, July 2, at 2 p.m. and on Friday, July 3, at 1 p.m. The HOV lane will re-open during regularly scheduled hours on Monday, July 6. The Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will remain suspended until further notice.

The MBTA has released the following information regarding travel during the holiday period:

All subway and ferries will run on a weekday schedule on Friday, July 3.

All buses and the Commuter Rail will run on a Saturday schedule on Friday, July 3.

No ferry service on Saturday, July 4.

All subway and the Commuter Rail will run on a Saturday schedule on Saturday, July 4.

The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will run shuttle buses on Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, between Framingham and Back Bay.

The Rockport Commuter Rail Line will be replaced by buses on Friday, July 3, Saturday, July 4, and Sunday, July 5, between West Gloucester and Rockport.

All buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Saturday, July 4.

For full MBTA schedule details, please visit: http://www.mbta.com/events/.

Face coverings are required on MBTA vehicles for all customers.

Customers are also advised that the Registry of Motor Vehicles offices are open for regular business hours on Friday, July 3 and Monday, July 6 and by appointment only. Visit, at any hour of the day, the RMV online to learn more: www.massrmv.com. In addition, AAA members now can conduct many RMV services at numerous AAA branch office locations in Massachusetts during AAA normal business hours.

For traffic and road conditions, drivers may use the following options to make decisions:

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions on I-90 and other roads.

Visit www.mass511.com, which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

MassDOT wishes all members of the public an enjoyed weekend and emphasizes that health and hygiene protocols are continuing as the state is in Phase 2 of reopenings. Protocols include physically-distancing in public, wearing a face covering if in the vicinity of others while in public places and washing hands frequently. For more information, visit: www.mass.gov/coronavirus