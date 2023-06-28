MassDOT Advisory: Plan Ahead for Busy Fourth of July Holiday Travel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to plan ahead and expect increased volumes of traffic for the Fourth of July holiday period. If traveling, MassDOT recommends utilizing “real time” travel tools, checking holiday schedules for public transportation, and planning trip departure times and routes based on available information.

“With the upcoming holiday, we are anticipating increased levels of traffic congestion, and we’re encouraging travelers to plan ahead and make use of our travel resources,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “The Fourth of July holiday is always a time where we see increased travel around the state, so we ask all roadway users to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday safely.”

All Commonwealth of Massachusetts offices are closed on Tuesday July 4, including Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) customer service locations. More than forty RMV transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV. In addition, any resident who is a member of AAA can also make appointments at AAA locations for some Registry transactions.

The Sumner Tunnel will be open this weekend and then fully closed for a rehabilitation project from Wednesday, July 5 through Thursday, August 31. Travelers are encouraged to use the many discounted and free transit services being made available as of July 5 due to the Sumner Tunnel closure. This information can be found on the project website at www.mass.gov/sumner-tunnel

In addition, the MBTA has released the following information:

On Tuesday, July 4, fares will be free after 9:30 p.m. for subway, bus, and commuter rail.

All subway services will operate on a modified Saturday schedule until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. After 3 p.m., the subway will run on a weekday schedule.

All bus, Silver Line, and The RIDE services will operate on a Sunday schedule on Tuesday, July 4.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule on July 4. Passengers should also note that all last trains at North Station and South Station will be held for 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks. Passengers will also be able to board trains at Back Bay Station. Keolis Customer Service agents will be present at North, South, and Back Bay stations to support passengers. Passengers should note that the last train of the evening on the Newburyport/Rockport branch is a Rockport train.

Ferries will operate on the following service schedules on July 4:

The Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry will run on a Saturday schedule. The direct Hingham Ferry to Boston route will have no service. The Charlestown Ferry will run on a weekend schedule. The East Boston Ferry will run on a weekend schedule. The Lynn Ferry will not operate.



The CharlieCard Store will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.

For full details regarding MBTA service: https://www.mbta.com/holidays .

The I-93 Boston-Quincy High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane will deploy early for the holiday weekend, opening at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, and 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The HOV lane will not be deployed on Tuesday, July 4, and will have normal deployment times on Monday, July 3. The Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will not be deployed on Tuesday, July 4, and will return to normal deployment times on Wednesday, July 5.

Non-emergency roadwork will be restricted outside of fixed work zones starting at 5 a.m., Friday, June 30, through 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 5.

MassDOT wishes all travelers a safe journey and encourages the use of these helpful resources:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.