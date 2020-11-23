MassDOT Advisory: Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding members of the public to plan ahead for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday week, utilize the appropriate technology tools to make informed decisions, and be aware there may be limited public amenities on trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, travelers should pack essential items including face coverings, and, if visiting specific states, travelers will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon return to Massachusetts.

“As per the CDC’s strong recommendation, we are asking people not to travel for Thanksgiving because of Covid-19,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, adding, “But if you must be on the roadway, you are advised to plan ahead, minimize stops, be aware of all out-of-state quarantine requirements, wear a face covering if you are traveling with someone not living in your household, and take all necessary precautions to protect yourself and your family.”

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has information about the pandemic and regulations pertaining to COVID-19, including the need to quarantine for 14 days when returning to Massachusetts after visiting specific states. Information can be found at: www.mass.gov/coronavirus.

The High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane on I-93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its hours to be open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 24, and from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 25. The HOV lane will be closed on Thursday, November 26, and Friday, November 27, and will resume normal operations on Monday, November 30. Meanwhile, the Sumner Tunnel swing lane continues to remain suspended until further notice.

For information about MBTA schedules on Wednesday, November 25, and Thursday, November 26, please visit: www.mbta.com/holidays. Customers are reminded that face masks or face coverings are required while onboard MBTA vehicles and within the MBTA system. For more information and travel tips, please visit www.mbta.com/ridesafer.

The public is reminded that Thursday, November 26, is a state holiday and among offices closed are those of the Registry of Motor Vehicles. Customer service centers which have been open during the pandemic will reopen by appointment only on Friday, November 27.

Meanwhile, AAA members may visit any AAA location by appointment for some Registry transactions and more than 40 Registry transactions can be done online: www.mass.gov/RMV.

Massport is expecting an increase in passengers at Boston Logan International Airport around the holiday.

The Authority has taken a number of precautions at Logan International Airport in order to ensure passengers have a safe and healthy travel experience. These initiatives include:

Enhanced cleaning efforts, focusing on high-traffic touch points throughout the terminals, walkways, baggage and garage facilities;

Face coverings are now required for all passengers and visitors while at the airport;

There are a number of floor markers and signage in place to remind passengers to maintain social distancing;

Airline ticket counters and boarding areas, as well as concessions and TSA checkpoints all have touchless transactions;

All bathrooms are now equipped with touchless soap and water dispensers, and touchless hand sanitizer stations are located throughout each terminal;

Travelers departing from Logan should be aware of any travel restrictions at their destination;

Travelers arriving at Logan Airport should be aware the Commonwealth is asking visitors to fill out an online travel form, to self-quarantine for 14 days or produce a negative coronavirus test. The online form and more information can be found here:

www.mass.gov/forms/massachusetts-travel-form

Coronavirus testing is now available at Logan Airport’s Terminal E Arrivals area. The testing facility, known as XPresCheck, is offering a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or nasal swab test, a blood antibody test, and will soon offer the rapid test.

Drivers are reminded that if transporting other people who are not in the immediate family, face coverings should be word by everyone in that vehicle. For traffic and road conditions, drivers may use the following options to make decisions:

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Visit www.mass511.com to view travel times, road construction, traffic alerts or crashes along a route. Incidents, road closures, lane closures, real-time live traffic cameras, and weather alerts/forecasts, can all be viewed on the interactive live Traffic Map.

Dial 511 from a landline or cell phone to hear information on current conditions on major roadways.

Register for a Mass511 account to create and personalize routes and alerts to be notified of events on those routes ahead of time.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to find out about impacts on traffic flow on major state highways.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wishes all members of the public a safe and enjoyable holiday.