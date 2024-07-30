MassDOT Launches Study To Evaluate Potential Expansion Of Regional Ferry Service

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announces it has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to procure a transportation planning and engineering consultant team to develop and evaluate options for new potential regional ferry service to, from and between communities along the Massachusetts coast. The Request for Proposals can be found here.

“MassDOT is excited to announce that we are now seeking proposals for planning and engineering consultants for a regional ferry service pilot program,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Passenger ferry service provides vital connections between coastal cities and towns and provides an alternative to car travel, and we look forward to developing this pilot.”

“Water transportation is a key part of our network and we understand how providing reliable ferry service is an option that many of our daily riders as well as visitors prefer and enjoy. Continuing to build upon our existing service gives the public improved and viable alternatives for travel today and in the future,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “We thank our partners at MassDOT and Secretary Tibbits-Nutt for launching this Water Transportation Study. We look forward to engaging with the team as the study progresses and reviewing the results upon its completion.”

“We are delighted that MassDOT is taking this important step to advance reliable and affordable ferry service. Our collaboration with MassDOT on the 2017 inner harbor ferry study created a foundation on which to build, and this study’s expanded and updated scope will benefit many more communities throughout Boston Harbor. We commend and thank the Secretary and the MassDOT team for taking another in-depth look at this exciting opportunity,” said Boston Harbor Now President and CEO Kathy Abbott.

The 18-month study will complete the planning and design for expanded and fully ADA accessible ferry service, as well as include an engineering assessment of infrastructure and vessels necessary for the operation of a ferry pilot program across specific communities in Massachusetts, as described in the 2022 Massachusetts Transportation Bond Bill. This bill mandated that Gloucester, Salem, Lynn, Winthrop, Quincy, and three neighborhoods of Boston, (East Boston, South Boston, and the North End), be part of the study.

The study involves MBTA officials and other entities and will be a comprehensive effort to examine past and existing water transportation services against current and future needs for service.

The MBTA operates year-round ferry routes between Charlestown, the Boston Waterfront, Hingham, Hull, and Logan Airport. Seasonal service is also available on MBTA routes to and from East Boston, the Boston Waterfront, Lynn, Quincy, and Winthrop.

In addition to planning, design, and engineering, the Water Transportation Study will include robust community engagement with current and potential ferry riders in and near coastal communities. This study will pay close attention to environmental justice and disability communities to ensure any recommendations are a benefit to all riders. Public engagement will include in-person and virtual public meetings, stakeholder meetings, briefings, and a study website. MassDOT and its partners will work with the selected consultant on the study.

The RFP for the study was issued on Monday, July 29, and interviews will be scheduled with interested parties in the fall.