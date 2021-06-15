MassDOT, MBTA Launch Survey To Understand Travel Needs Of Region

MassDOT and the MBTA have launched an online survey in support of Bus Network Redesign, which is a data-driven process that uses Location-Based Services data to understand how the bus network can better reflect the travel needs of the region. Through the survey, MassDOT and the MBTA hope to hear from riders to confirm the data is reflective of their travel experience. The survey is focused on answering two fundamental questions:

· Does the MBTA take you to the places that you need or want to go?

· Is riding the MBTA a good option for you when you need to get somewhere?

The results from the survey will directly inform the design and evaluation of the new redesigned bus network.

The survey is available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), and is also available in a fully accessible format. MassDOT and the MBTA are also partnering with the MBTA’s Office of Systemwide Accessibility, Mass Senior Action Council, and other local community-based organizations to plan for targeted outreach to seniors and people with disabilities. The survey will remain open until July 30, 2021, and is available at here on the MBTA website.

More Information:

An initiative of the Better Bus Project, the MBTA and MassDOT’s Bus Network Redesign project is a complete re-imagining of the MBTA’s bus network to reflect the travel needs of the region and create a better experience for current and future riders.

The redesign reflects rider feedback collected during one of the early phases of the Better Bus Project. It builds on the work already accomplished through the 2019 route changes, and guides recommendations for an improved bus network that aims to create a more equitable network, simplify a complicated network, maximize access to opportunities, and make transit a competitive alternative to driving. This project prioritizes riders in transit-critical communities and is a once-in-a-generation attempt to make bold, foundational improvements to the bus network for the people who depend on it most.

For more information, visit mbta.com, or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, on Facebook /TheMBTA, or on Instagram @theMBTA.