Mathew M. Troy, 32

Mathew M. Troy, Boston Fire Department, age 32, of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2024 surrounded by his loving family and friends after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma.

Mat led a full and vibrant life with his family and friends at the heart of it all. He was the beloved husband of Rachel (Lucier) Troy, their relationship spanning over a decade of love and companionship. Together they shared a golden retriever Ralphie, who was always a bright light for Mat. He was the devoted son of Paul and Desiree (Mattia) Troy. Loving brother of Sarah and Emily Troy. Doting grandson of Catherine Mattia of N.C. Adored son-in-law of John and Lori Lucier, and brother-in-law of Dominique Lucier and her fiancé Mike Gendreau. Mat is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Mat was raised in Quincy, a place he always felt a strong connection to. After graduating from Quincy High School, Class of 2010 Mat enlisted in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. His specialty was as a machine gunner and he received the National Defense Service Medal and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. He was so proud to serve his country and forever grateful for the experiences and friendships he made through the Marine Corps. While enlisted Mat also worked alongside his father for their family company “Troy and Son,” which ignited his entrepreneurial spirit that led him to start his own waste removal company. He then fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a Boston firefighter. He was assigned to Engine 10, “The Big House,” as a Special Operations and Technical Rescue firefighter. He was so proud to be a member of the Boston Fire Department. His career was one dedicated to bravery, selflessness, and protecting others.

Mat was the epitome of “city kid,” with his strong Boston accent, Irish pride, and passion for Boston sports. Mat had ties to Ireland, being a dual citizen. He was so proud to have family roots in Ireland and had many fond memories of spending summers with his extended family in Ardmore. Mat enjoyed watching Boston sporting events with friends. Attending Super Bowls with his fellow firefighters and even witnessing the Patriots 2019 victory, were moments he treasured dearly. Mat also loved playing hockey, a sport he played throughout his childhood and continued to play on various Boston Fire teams.

Mat valued his friendships deeply, considering them an essential part of his life. He had a way of quickly connecting with people and was able to make a friend anywhere he went. His warm heart, sense of humor, infectious laugh, and generosity made it so easy to love him. Whether you were a part of his close knit brotherhood or just an acquaintance, Mat loved you just the same.

In his free time, Mat loved traveling, golfing, adventuring with his dog, and being outdoors. Although he had hoped to travel more, Mat made his mark on many states and countries alongside his wife. Spending time at the beach became his place of healing. Days spent at the beach in Martha’s Vineyard with Rachel and Ralphie was “his happy place.”

The Troy Family is immensely grateful for everyone at Mass General Hospital who cared for Mat, especially those in the GI Cancer Center, Endoscopy Department, and the nurses of Lunder 9. The comfort and support that Father John Unni and Mother Olga gifted Mat and our families will be cherished forever.

Mat will be dearly missed everyday, but will continue to be loved here on earth as well as in heaven.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Friday, June 21, from 3 – 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mathew’s memory may be made to The Bardeesy Lab at Mass General Cancer Center (Attn: Haley Ellis), 185 Cambridge St, CPZN 4216, Boston, MA 02114 or the Boston Fire Cancer Foundation, 173 Train Street, Dorchester, MA 02122.

To leave the Troy family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.