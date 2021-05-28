Matilda Kandalaft

Matilda “Tillie” (Affsa) Kandalaft passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family at the wonderful age of 99 years young on May 26.

Tillie was a one-of-a-kind woman who wore an infectious smile and brightened up any room she stepped into.

Tillie, above all else, valued and treasured her family. She and her husband, Antoine “Tony” Kandalaft started a legacy family restaurant back in 1964; the well-known Tony’s Clam Shop. Tillie served as the matriarch of Tony’s and her entire extended family for her whole life.

Wife of the late Antoine (Tony) Kandalaft and she is survived by their three amazing children, Roy, Gary and his wife Amie Kandalaft, and Karen and her husband Russell Djerf, and by their treasured grandchildren, Erika, Natalie, Alexandra, Nikki, Dana, Tony and Brian. She was also survived by her many adoring and caring nieces and nephews as well as her sister in law, Carole. She was preceded in death by her 8 loving siblings and their spouses, also known as “The Affsa Family.”

In addition, Tillie was so loved by each of her home health aides, who became her friends.

We are forever grateful for the time Tillie spent with us on this earth. We will miss her sitting on her deck, waving and smiling to everyone.

In honor of Tillie, please consider donating to one of these special foundations that are dear to our heart: “St. Jude” in memory of Nicole Rockafort, “Jay’s Way” in memory of Jay Doherty, or the “Jonathan Jankord Memorial Trust Fund” in memory of J.J. Jankord or any foundation of your choice, as Mrs. Kandalaft would want everyone to do as they please. Any donations to the church of St. John of Damascus in Dedham are also welcome.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours from 9AM-12PM on Wednesday June 2, 2021 at Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA with a graveside Mass to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy, at 12:30 PM.