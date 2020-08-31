Matthew J. Danick, 47

Matthew J. Danick, of Quincy, passed away suddenly in his home at age 47 on Aug. 27.

Born in Boston, he was the son of Kathleen (Morris) Stedman of Quincy, the late Paul Danick and Richard Stedman. He was the beloved husband of Amy L. (Landers) Danick of Quincy, and the devoted father of Abigail J. and Quinn M. Danick of Quincy. He was the brother of Michael Danick and his wife Justina of Hanover, Mary K. Cross and her husband Keith, Patrick Stedman, Martha Goodrich and her husband Erik, all of Quincy, and Bernie Stedman and his wife Ashley of Braintree, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Mr. Danick was a carpenter for the City of Quincy and he was also a bartender for the last 25 years at popular establishments throughout Boston. He was most recently bartending at The Bowery in Dorchester. He enjoyed movies, gardening, and hiking in the Blue Hills. He was also an avid practical joker with a fantastic sense of humor. Mr. Danick was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and then Don Bosco Technical School in Boston, class of 1990, where he met many of his cherished, lifelong friends. Mr. Danick was an amazing husband and father who found his greatest joys from simply being with his children and wife, relaxing in their home in Quincy.

Observing Covid-19 safety guidelines, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Services Thursday from the funeral home at 11 a.m. with a funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy, at noon.

Interment at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

