Matthew N. Roper

Matthew Nicholas Roper entered into eternal life on February 19, 2020.

He was the beloved son of Sean and Kristen Roper and adored brother of John and James, all of Quincy; grandson of Paul and Judi Devin of South Yarmouth and George and the late Barbara Roper of Dorchester; nephew of Paul and Jacquie Devin of Milton, Michael and Jodie Roper of Quincy, Ann Roper Quinn of Canton; and the fun loving cousin of Madeline and Molly Devin, Caroline Quinn, and Liam Roper.

Matthew was born on Jan. 29, 2003. His physical journey may have been short, but it was full. In all His Goodness, God joined Matthew with Sean and Kristen in an orphanage in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and he was finally brought home on April 24, 2004, and it wasn’t long before his charm started to show. His big hazel eyes were the window into his soul, and the long eyelashes that protected them only needed to be batted once to further wrap his mother around his little finger. As Matthew grew, his curiosity did too – there was nothing he wouldn’t try. His eyes had a mischievous twinkle, and his determination was limitless. He read incessantly and loved sports of all kinds: running track, playing soccer, basketball and baseball. His love of the outdoors led him to discover his true passion with high school rowing, where he was a varsity coxswain for his team at BC High.

Aside from an incident in fourth grade math, (wherein Matthew got in trouble for knitting instead of paying attention to a math lesson he already knew how to do,) Matthew was driven to always give his best effort, resulting in academic excellence. His hard work paid off with acceptance to Boston College High School, following in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and uncle. He found a true home for himself at BC High, and his participation in their various activities made him an integral piece of the fabric of the school. It gave him the opportunity to challenge his mind academically, his body physically, and expand his faith with all the school had to offer. He played trumpet in the liturgical music ensemble, using his musical talents to praise God. Matthew earned multiple academic awards and was named a scholar athlete. His friends were the joy of his days, and their support meant so much to Matthew.

He was funny, sometimes inappropriately in his mother’s opinion, but even she couldn’t resist laughing at his sense of humor and quick wit. He brought a smile to everyone he encountered, his kind and loving nature always on display. Matthew was thoughtful of those around him, creative and generous, but above all, Matthew was kind. Even in his own suffering, Matthew would reach out in compassion to others he knew were struggling, offering them hope and comfort.

As the middle of the boys, Matthew was the bridge that joined their three hearts. He handled his middle child status like a star, finding his own path and using the many gifts God gave him to grow in wisdom and grace. His loyalty to John and James was unparalleled. Matthew was always there to listen when they needed to talk, give advice when asked, and was happy to complete the family Christmas performance by adding his trumpet to the mix.

Matthew knew unconditional love. The connection he shared with his mom and dad was set on his heart from all eternity, and they consider themselves blessed to be chosen as his parents. Matthew loved watching movies with his dad and sharing jokes his mom didn’t appreciate, and they spent hours talking about all the things Matthew’s future would bring.

Matthew’s life was full of love, faith, joy and laughter. He also carried a cross that caused him great suffering in his young life. He bore that cross with courage, knowing he was not carrying it alone, but that his Lord Jesus shared his burden. Matthew’s faith in God sustained him in his darkest times, as he fought fiercely against the insidious disease of depression. Matthew believed in the power of prayer, and expressed such gratitude for all those people who prayed for him. We have no doubt that Matthew has been rewarded for his faithfulness, and now rests in peace, at last, in Paradise.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Saint Gregory Church, 2215 Dorchester Avenue, Dorchester, Tuesday. Interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

Funeral arrangements were made Dolan Funeral Home, Milton.