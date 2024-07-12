Matthew P. Lynch, 36

Matthew Phillip Lynch, 36, of Quincy passed away unexpectedly at home on July 8, 2024.

Matthew enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and fishing with his father and sister. His favorite times were those spent with his family who he loved deeply and he was deeply loved by. He was a true artist who enjoyed painting, designing and drawing, and was a dedicated New England sports fan who especially loved rooting for the Boston Bruins.

Grandson of the late Barbara Lynch McCormack and the late Gordon C. Bergstrom, Sr. Loving son of Elizabeth Lynch of South Boston and Gordon C. Bergstrom, Jr. of Quincy. Dear brother of Neeli M. Lynch of Quincy. Also survived by his aunt -who was like a second mother- Darlene Bergstrom of Quincy, and cousins who were more like siblings; Gregg, Ashley and Alex Bergstrom, all of Quincy, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours Thursday, July 18, 2024 from 3:00-6:00pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Matthew’s memory to: The Gavin Foundation, PO Box E15, South Boston, MA 02127 or online at: GavinFoundation.org/donate.