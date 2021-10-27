Matthew W. Connor Daniels, 21

Matthew William Connor Daniels, 21, of Quincy passed away suddenly on October 24, 2021.

Beloved son of Shirley Connor Daniels of Quincy and Lewis Daniels of Weymouth. Best friend and brother of Corey Connor Daniels. Brother of Kristen, Nick, Ashley Daniels and the late James “Jimmy” Connor. Cousin/brother/friend of Craig Connor. Matthew is also survived by his two grandmothers, four nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Matt, also known as Matty, Moody and Uncle Matt Matt was hard working, adventurous, goofy, loving, caring and just a genuine person at heart. He loved every moment he spent with his nephews whether it was playing catch, building Legos or teaching them how to box. He looked up to those at Red Seal Martial Arts for teaching him and taking the time to help him better himself. He also appreciated those who helped teach him carpentry and tiling. Mike and Craig, he idolized the two and although his life was cut extremely short, he created many memories with his best friend and brother, Corey. They loved cliff jumping together, taking trains, cracking jokes and so many other things.

Matt was an amazing friend and who do anything for those who he truly cared for. He will forever be in our hearts and beyond loved and missed.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours for Matt on Thursday October 28th from 4pm to 7pm at Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock Street, Quincy. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 29th at 12pm also at Hamel-Lydon Chapel.