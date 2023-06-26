Maura Jane Jago

Maura Jane (Roach) Jago, of Quincy, died June 23, 2023.

Maura loved the water and was active around the boating circles in Quincy. She sailed the waters of Quincy Bay for many years while growing up and was a lifelong member at the Squantum Yacht Club. Maura and her husband Al were yearly participants in activities surrounding Quincy Bay Race Week and The Lipton Cup as a race committee boat and scorer. She also loved decorating the family boat and competing in the QBRW boat parade. Maura spent most of her adult life working in the motion picture industry as a salesperson for United Artists, Cinerama, and Paramount Pictures where she retired from. She was a sports junkie and enjoyed watching Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, PGA golf, and both men’s and women’s college basketball. Maura was an avid knitter and crafter and loved attending her grandchildren’s games and events. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Alfred F. Jago. Loving mother of Kevin B. Jago and his wife Maryanne of Quincy, Mark F. Jago and his wife Maureen Leary-Jago of Bonita Springs, and Sean W. Jago and his wife Mary Duane Jago of Morristown, NJ. Cherished “Mimi” of Courtney Jago of Quincy, Kevin A. Jago and his wife Chelsea of Quincy, Elizabeth Jago of Quincy, Alison Hopton and her husband Justin of Hoboken, NJ, and Liam Jago of New York City, NY.

Services were previously held. Donations in memory of Maura may be made to SYC Sailing Program, PO Box 67, Wollaston, MA 02170. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.