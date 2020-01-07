Maureen A. Carney

Maureen A. (Rafferty) Carney of E. Taunton, formerly of Quincy, died December 31, 2019.

Maureen’s life was focused on her loving family. Her entire world revolved around her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends, playing golf, and her annual Christmas Eve party. Maureen was a former member of the St. Ann’s Marianne’s. She will be remembered as a loving, generous, loyal, and selfless person.

Beloved wife of the late Michael J. “Jack” Carney, Jr. Loving mother of Kevin Carney and his wife Cathi of Quincy, Brian Carney and his wife Tricia of Quincy, Tracy Carney of E. Taunton, and Sharon Carney of E. Taunton. Devoted “Grandma” to Brian Carney, Jr., Kevin Carney, Jr., Ian Carney, Maggie McGonagle, and Jack McGonagle. Godmother to Lynne McCaffery of Weymouth. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services were held on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Maureen may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital, c/o Neurology Department, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.