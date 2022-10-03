Maureen A. Leary, 87

Maureen Ann Leary (Cook) of North Easton, formerly of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 87.

She was born in Quincy to Gertrude E. (McHale) and Frederick Cook. Maureen grew up in Quincy and attended North Quincy High School. After high school she worked as an Executive Assistant for the New England Telephone Company and later at the Stop and Shop Corporate Headquarters in Quincy. Maureen attended the same high school as her beloved husband John but didn’t get acquainted until after school. They met ice skating, eventually were married and then started a family in their hometown of Quincy.

In her spare time, Maureen enjoyed reading and knitting. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She loved hosting holidays, birthdays and parties making sure they were captured in a photo and special for all involved. Her thoughtful, selfless nature and quick wit made her a friend to all. She was also an incredible baker and seamstress. She will be remembered as a devoted Mom who was always there when needed. Although her true home was in Massachusetts, she and Jack loved spending winters in Bonita Springs, FL.

Devoted wife of 67 years to John J. Leary, Jr. of Easton, MA and Bonita Springs, FL. Loving mother of John J. Leary III and his wife Mary Ann of Pottstown, PA, Maureen Leary-Jago and her husband Mark Jago of Bonita Springs, FL, Michael Leary and his wife Anne of Westford, MA, Mark Leary and his wife Lynda of Foxboro, MA, Patrick Leary and his wife Suzanne of Hanover, MA, and Paul Leary and his wife Lisa of Stoughton, MA. Loving sister of Kevin Cook and his wife Lois of Sebastian, FL and the late Claire Cowe and Frederick Cook. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Oct. 7, 2022, from 9-11 a.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m., immediately following the visitation. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Maureen’s name to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, P.O. Box 1120, Framingham, MA 01701.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.