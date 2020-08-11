Maureen A. ‘Moe’ Murphy, 69

Maureen A. “Moe” Murphy, age 69, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Kindred Hospital Bay Area in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Maureen was born in Roxbury, to the late Patrick D. and Agnes J. (Murphy) Murphy. Raised and educated in Roxbury and Weymouth, she was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1969.

Maureen had lived in Weymouth for thirty years, previously in Quincy for many years. She was also a longtime winter resident of St. Petersburg Beach, Fla. and recently enjoyed summering in Lake Winnepesaukee, N.H.

She was employed as an operations manager in the Savings Department at State Street Bank in North Quincy for over twenty-five years and had been retired for many years.

Moe loved to travel, visiting numerous destinations. She was rarely seen in one place for a long period of time, earning the name “THE TRAVELING GYPSY!” She was an avid lover of food, whether surf & turf or a grilled cheese sandwich. Moe could name every Diner, Drive-in, and DIVE BAR in America. Moe was extremely caring and thoughtful with love without limits, who would help everyone no matter the situation. A role model for all, especially her grandchildren, Moe touched everyone who she met, never expecting any praise, and always stayed humble. She loved the water, whether it be the ocean or a lake, and always enjoyed watching endless sunsets. Moe enjoyed the casino, Keno, and watching her grandchildren play sports. Always the sure bet in town, Moe would always say, “Never Count Me Out!”

Beloved longtime companion of George B. Janes.

Devoted mother of Scott D. Murphy and his wife Ann Marie of Rockland.

Loving grandmother of Miranda E. Murphy, Shannon N. Murphy, and Nicholas M. Murphy.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Patrick T. Murphy of Dedham, Eileen A. Connolly of Hanover, Daniel M. Murphy of Braintree, James G. Murphy of Hull, Theresa M. Mulrooney of Braintree, and the late Kathleen M. Stanton.

Maureen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth.

For those who wish, donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215 or the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

