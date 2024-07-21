Maureen Ann Gibbons, 80

Maureen Ann (Dailey) Gibbons of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 15, 2024, she was 80 years young.

Maureen was the Beloved wife of 26 years to Patrick “Joe” Gibbons of Quincy.

Mother of Lawrence P. Ochs of Buzzards Bay, Maureen A. Rautenberg, Dawn M. Ochs, Paul F. Ochs and his wife Josephine H. Spengler and Joseph P. Gibbons and his wife Kristen Paluzzi all of Quincy.

Grandmother of Shannon, Sean, Melissa, Paul, Daniel, Amanda, Christopher and Jonathan.

Great Grandmother of Bryana, Austin, Joseph G, Joseph S, Victoria, Ryker, Rosie, Vincent, Harrison, Leonardo and Oliver.

Also Great Grandmother to Colton, Carmella, hattie, and Jaxon.

Godmother of Robert P. Cavanaugh Jr.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Daughter of the late Eugene & Elizabeth (Seekins) Dailey.

Sister of the late Jean M. (Dailey) Cavanaugh.

At a young age Maureen worked part time as an operator for New England Telephone, in the early 1970s her career was started after taking a job at an insurance agency. Eventually she obtained her Insurance Producers License, and in 2001 she started her own Insurance Agency, she operated out of her home where she was already operating her Income Tax Preparation business. In 2003 she incorporated her 2 businesses and formed Dailey Tax and Insurance Agency, Inc., In 2004 she moved her business out of her home to it’s present brick and mortar location on Sea Street in Quincy. She was so proud of all her accomplishments, especially of becoming President of a Corporation.

Maureen’s accomplishments were too great to list but her greatest accomplishment was her children.

Although it seemed Maureen was always sitting behind that desk in her office, she did take time out at the beginning of every year to vacation with her husband Joe. Although they’ve gone on several cruises, they mostly enjoyed their trips to Aruba, staying at the Divi Village and Golf Resort, they loved sitting by the pool or relaxing under a hut at the beach, with a Pina Colada in hand, dinners at Tony Roma’s or El Gaucho, then it was off to the Casino, Joe always knew where to find Maureen because she spent hours at the same slot machine that cobwebs would be forming around her.

Maureen was a former member of the Quincy Lodge of Elks, where she served as Treasurer for 7 years.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Norwell VNA & Hospice for the care and kindness given to Maureen.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations in memory of Maureen may be made to NVNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday July 24th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Mass National Cemetery in Bourne on July 25th at 1:45 p.m. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.