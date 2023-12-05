Maureen C. ‘Molly’ Murphy, 76

Maureen C. “Molly” Murphy, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Saturday, December 2, 2023. She was 76.

She was born in Boston and raised in the South End and Brighton by Deke and Mary Demars. She graduated from Brighton High School and later in life earned her Associate Degree in Criminal Justice at Quincy College with High Honors. She worked as an administrator for Shuster, Inc. and Cronin Property Management for many years.

Molly loved spending time with her family. She loved to travel with her husband Don and spent winters in Siesta Key, FL and many family summer vacations in Falmouth. She had 9 grandchildren and a special, distinctive relationship with each one of them. She learned to text and use social media to stay in daily contact with them. Molly was the life of the party in her neighborhood and would host a 4th of July pool party and a Christmas Eve open house every year. She had many friends and always made time for their movie nights, Thursday lunches, bowling league and trivia nights. At home she enjoyed keeping her mind sharp with daily crosswords, sudoku, and Scrabble.

Molly was a compassionate, dynamic and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her strength, spirit, generosity and sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Donald J. Murphy. Loving mother to Michael Murphy and his wife Aileen of Newton, David Murphy and his wife Amy of Quincy and Jessica Colantonio and her husband Matthew of Quincy. Cherished Nana to Myles, Jackson, Joseph, Michael, Grant, Sophia, Molly, Lilah and Cash. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents, Mary and Deke Demars and her siblings, Patricia McDermott, Helen Priday, Thomas Priday, Susan McNulty and Richard Demars.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Ann’s Church at 12 PM on Saturday, December 9th. Burial to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Molly’s name to My Brother’s Keeper, P.O. Box 338, Easton, MA 02356 or mybrotherskeeper.org/donate.