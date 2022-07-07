Maureen Cahalane Gallagher, 67

Maureen Cahalane Gallagher of Quincy passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 29th at the age of 67.

Maureen was a commercial property manager at Druker Real Estate in Boston. She will be missed deeply by her friends and family here and abroad.

She loved Wellfleet, Cape Cod and traveling with her husband Michael and spending time with her friends and family.

Rest peacefully my honey.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St Mary’s Church, 115 Crescent St., in Quincy on July 30th at 4 p.m.