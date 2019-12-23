Maureen E. Cellucci, 71

Maureen E. (Sullivan) Cellucci of Dorchester and Quincy passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at age 71.

Raised and educated in Dorchester, she graduated from Dorchester High in 1968 and worked as a receptionist for A. G. Edwards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

The beloved wife of the late Stephen A. “Poochy” Cellucci, Maureen was the loving mother of Brian O. Cellucci and his wife Allyson of Braintree and the late Kevin M. Cellucci; mother-in-law of Tina Roche of Dorchester; doting grandmother of Mikayla, Stephen, Declan and Paul Cellucci; beloved sister of Thomas Sullivan of Dorchester, Rita Alvarado and her husband Pedro of Quincy, AnneMarie Daly and her husband Stephen of Plymouth and the late William Sullivan, John Sullivan, Marjorie McDonough and Patricia Sullivan, sister-in-law of David McDonough of Humarock; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Sunday, December 22 from 3:00 to 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a gathering at the funeral home at 9:00AM followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. Mark’s Church 1725 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy.

Donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org/give.