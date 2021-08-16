Maureen E. Curran, 76

Maureen E. (Norton) Curran, age 76, of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton, surrounded by her loving family.

Maureen was born in Boston, to the late James J. and Margaret M. (O’Shea) Norton. Raised and educated in Braintree, she was a graduate of Braintree High School, Class of 1963. Maureen lived in Quincy for many years.

Maureen was employed as a waitress in the hospitality industry for many years, primarily at The Westin Copley Place, Boston. She enjoyed many longstanding friendships with her co-workers there.

She enjoyed gardening, cultivating flowers and tomatoes. Maureen also enjoyed playing Bingo. She was an avid Boston sports fan and always enjoyed meeting players from opposing teams while working at the hotel over the years. Maureen loved music and attended many concerts, including the Rolling Stones, Neil Diamond, and Jimmy Buffett.

Beloved mother of the late Michelle A. Curran. Devoted sister of William P. Norton and his wife Maria of Braintree, Christopher M. Norton and his wife Cheryl of West Bridgewater.

Maureen is also lovingly survived by her nieces and nephews, Kerri A. McInerney, Jill M. Boller, Mark C., Dennis M., and Sean W. Norton, as well as her great nieces and great nephews, Stella, twins Vivian and Tommy, and Austyn.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, August 17, from 5-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family requests that those attending wear a mask or face covering. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, August 18, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or by visiting jimmyfund.org.