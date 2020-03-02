Maureen E. Hoban, 63

Maureen E. (Murphy) Hoban, 63, of Quincy passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday February 27, 2020.

Born and raised in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late Francis Murphy and Helen (Donovan). Maureen was a graduate of Dorchester High School.

Maureen was the beloved wife of John M. Hoban of Quincy, and the devoted mother of Jennifer Hoban and her husband Chris Tineo of Quincy, and Corinne White and her husband Tony of Braintree. She was the loving and proud grandmother of Christian and Julius Tineo, and Olivia and Alexandria “Lexi” White, and the sister of Joan Murray of AK, Francis Murphy Jr. of Kingston, and the late Ronald, Anne, and Gerard Murphy. Maureen is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends Sue Bossi of Methuen, and Brian and Paula Coe of Braintree.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services Saturday at 9 o’clock AM at the funeral home prior to the Funeral Mass at St. Gregory’s Church, in Dorchester at 10 o’clock AM. Burial will be held in private at a later date.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.