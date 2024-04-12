Maureen E. Murphy, 92

Maureen E. (Bannerman) Murphy, 92, passed peacefully on April 10, 2024, at Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, Massachusetts.

She was born on June 28th, 1932, in Glasgow, Scotland, the proud daughter of John and Mary (Fitzsimmons) Bannerman. Maureen lived in her childhood home with her family throughout World War Two. The challenges they faced together during that time created a family bond and a collective passion for life that would never be broken. After the war, she graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1950 and from Notre Dame College of Education in 1954 with a degree in Education. She then began a long career as a teacher both in her native country and after immigrating to the United States in 1962. After meeting Richard Murphy at church in 1963, they married in 1966 and enjoyed a fifty-eight year marriage together.

Maureen was a sixty-two year resident of Quincy and was immersed in every aspect of community life through St. Ann’s Parish as a Parish lector and CCD instructor as well as multiple charitable organizations. Maureen’s compassion for those who had less began at a young age through her parent’s example. They provided their children a platform for a lifelong commitment to others through their faith, empathy, and belief in the human spirit. Her multiple forms of self-expression through painting, writing, crocheting, and singing reflected the Bannerman family spirit. Most importantly, Maureen was present in all that she attempted and always gave the task at hand or the people in her presence her very best. Maureen never met a stranger, and her engaging and compassionate manner made her part of the world a little bit better. She shared many interests with her husband, Richard, including traveling, the outdoors, leisure activities, and a love of Boston pro sports teams. Maureen was also her own woman: determined, clever, fiercely loyal, and family centered. She loved to laugh and was even happier when others joined in. Her kindness for her fellow man was only surpassed by her love of her family, particularly her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, he was predeceased by her husband Richard, brother John (Invergordon, Scotland), and brother Charles Bannerman (Needham, Mass). She is survived by her sister Margaret Bannerman (Bellingham), daughter Clare of Quincy, sons Brian of Port Richey, Florida, John and wife Erin (Henry), of Brooklet, Georgia, Paul of Westerly, RI, and Kevin and wife Brianne (Pearce), of Hanover, as well as his beloved grandchildren Alessandra, Domenic, Shay, Eamon, Declan, Cora, Cullen and Hazel along with multiple godchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, April 15 4-7 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A – Bicknell Square) followed by the Funeral Mass the next day on Tuesday, April 16 at 10:30 am at Divine Mercy Parish (formerly St. Ann’s) 757 Hancock St., Wollaston, MA 02170. The interment will take place at Saint Mary’s Cemetery at 115 Crescent St., Quincy, MA 02169 after Mass. For those who wish to remember Maureen in a special way, in lieu of flowers the family asks to make gifts in her memory to Father Bill’s Kitchen in Quincy (helpfbms.org).

Maureen will be missed by many but leaves a powerful legacy of fellowship and compassion for others as a Christian, a proud Scot, and a grateful American citizen. Her love of laughter, the simple pleasures of life, and beautiful smile will live with all of us. She completed a full life, and his family and friends are eternally grateful for that fact.

Maureen lived with gratitude, faith, and grace until the end. We are all so proud of her.

“Do not think that love in order to be genuine has to be extraordinary. What we need is to love without getting tired. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.” ― Mother Teresa.