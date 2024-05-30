Maureen E. Reilly

Maureen Elizabeth Reilly, beloved daughter of the late Patrick J. Reilly and Elizabeth T. (McHale) Reilly, passed away surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2024. Loving mother of Robert A. Cugini, Jr. and his wife Deborah, Thomas M. Cugini, Christine Cugini and her husband John F. Troy, Maureen C. Cugini and Matthew P. Cugini and his wife Jacqueline and the late Michael T. Cugini.

Loving sister of Patricia Clifford, and Eileen Rayne and her husband Michael Rayne. Sister in Law- Ruth Ann Coombs and her husband David. Brother-in-Law Richard Cugini and his wife Debbie. Sister of the late Thomas J. Reilly (Rev), James Reilly and Theresa O’Donnell.

Her heart was filled with the love for her grandchildren Mark and his wife Mallory, Brian, Kevin, Steven, Mary, Caitlin, Colleen, Collin, Justin, Thomas, Meghan, Fiona, and Finn. She was also lucky to be a great Grandmother of two boys. She is also survived by 23 nieces and nephews.

Maureen loved a routine, and she always started her day with a hot cup of tea. She loved reading, listening to Irish music and country music. She also enjoyed watching Viking movies, but we are not sure how they came about. She enjoyed her time at the beach, both Manomet and Nantasket but with everything she loved, nothing was more important to her than the love she had and the time she spent with her family.

Her last few weeks were spent at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, MA and the staff from A-Z treated her with the utmost dignity and respect, they are the BEST. They took amazing care of her, and she loved them.

Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass for Maureen on Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 237 Sea St. in Quincy. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Boston. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday June 2nd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St. Quincy, MA 02170.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Norwell VNA-

Pat Roche Hospice Home. https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E12646&id=33