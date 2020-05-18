Maureen E. Valkanas, 79

Maureen E. (Canniff) Valkanas, age 79, of Canton, died peacefully, Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Norwood Hospital.

Maureen was born in Quincy, to the late Mary A. (Sullivan) and Edward T. “Tad” Canniff, Sr. She was raised in Hyde Park and was a graduate of Hyde Park High School, Class of 1958. She had lived in Canton for five years, previously in Marshfield for over twenty years, and earlier in Dedham for twenty-one years.

She was employed as a secretary and graduated from the former Boston Clerical School. She began her career at the Watertown Arsenal, where she would meet her husband. She later worked in various banking institutions. She finished her career working with her late husband at Mount Auburn Memorials in Cambridge.

Maureen was a daily communicant and an active parishioner of Saint Ann By The Sea Church in Marshfield, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She had a special devotion to the rosary and enjoyed watching Boston Catholic Television.

Maureen was an avid gardener and loved to cook, especially Greek dishes. She was an avid traveler and enjoyed spending time in Marco Island, Fla.

Beloved wife of the late Andrew T. Valkanas. Devoted mother of Michael A. Valkanas, M.D. and his wife Lynne of Canton and her beautiful daughter, the late Diane Valkanas. Loving grandmother of Andrew Michael and Laura Diane.

One of seven siblings, she was the dear sister of Edward T. Canniff, Jr. of Mattapan, Susan A. Gillis and her husband Thomas of Hyde Park, Claire M. Sullivan of Weymouth and her late husband Paul, and was predeceased by Mary Lou Donovan and her late husband Francis, William S. Canniff and his surviving wife Patricia of Milton, and Kathleen A. Hansen. Sister-in-law of Ann Karas and Bill Karas of New York and Aglaea Vranos and her husband Alex of Connecticut. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. A memorial Mass and celebration of Maureen’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the Diane Valkanas Scholarship Fund, 162 Goddard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02466 or to Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or at ccals.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.