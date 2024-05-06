Maureen M. Hassan (O’Flaherty), a longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The loving daughter of Nora and Coleman O’Flaherty, Maureen was born in Boston and spent her young childhood in Dorchester. She graduated from Quincy High School and went on to take courses with the Boston City Hospital School of Nursing.

In the early 1970’s, Maureen worked at the famous Anthony’s Pier 4 restaurant in Boston, where she met the love of her life, Mahmoud (Houda) Hassan. The two married and opened a series of restaurants together throughout the South Shore, including the Ship’s Wheel restaurant in Weymouth Landing and the Oasis restaurant in Quincy Center, among others. For many years, Maureen was the Food Service Director at the Hellenic Nursing Home in Canton. She took great pride in her position as the director there, retiring after nearly 15 years of service.

Maureen eventually shifted her focus and efforts into education as she worked as a paraprofessional with the Boston Public Schools, working primarily with students with special needs at the Orchard Gardens Pilot School.

She liked to keep busy and in her down time worked as a tour guide at the historic Church of the Presidents in Quincy. For years, Maureen and Mahmoud owned Homestyle Caterers in Quincy, which was amongst the first vendors at the very popular Braintree and Quincy Farmers Markets, where customers would enjoy their tasty chicken pot pies, stuffed peppers, rice pudding, and baklava, amongst many other fan favorites. If she wasn’t leading tours and working the farmer’s market, she enjoyed reading the local newspaper, perusing the real estate listings, and keeping up to date on global current events. Maureen loved history, art, and music, and enjoyed meeting people from all over the world. She was deeply proud of her Irish heritage and embraced her husband’s Egyptian culture, even learning how to speak Arabic. Maureen broke the mold and stepped out of the box in pursuit of knowledge. She was truly ahead of her time.

Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Mahmoud Hassan. Devoted mother to Nora Hassan-Haddadi and her husband Malik of S. Easton, Ameera Hassan of Milton, and David Hassan of Braintree. Adoring grandmother to Maya Haddadi. Loving sister to the late Mary O’Brien, Nancy O’Flaherty, Kathleen Goodrich, Bartley O’Flaherty, and Coleman O’Flaherty Jr. Maureen is also survived by Bill O’Brien (Bev), Eileen Poole (Woody), Kathy Flaherty (Tom), Dan O’Brien (Sue) and many other nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law to Hamdy Hassan and his wife Hanaa of Braintree, Mostafa Hassan and his wife Patty of Randolph, Hanan Mohamed of Egypt, and Samieh Zahran and his wife Regina of Braintree.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, May 9th, from 10 AM-12 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 12 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.