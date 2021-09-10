Menu

Maureen Mackenrodt

Maureen (Sheehan) Mackenrodt passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Raised and educated in Quincy by her parents, the late John and Genevieve Sheehan. Maureen was a dedicated homemaker for her family in Braintree.

Maureen was the beloved wife of Robert F. Mackenrodt Sr.; loving mother of Donna Mackenrodt of Brockton, Robert F. Mackenrodt Jr. of Braintree; dear grandmother of Scott Hawes and his wife Lindsay of Mansfield; Heather Kinnealey and her husband Matthew of Bridgewater; dear great grandmother of Samantha, Victoria, and Ryan; Maureen is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, September 13th from 4:00 to 6:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

On Tuesday there will be a funeral mass at 10:00AM at St. Francis of Assisi, Braintree.

Burial is at Mount Wollaston Cemetery.

Due to Covid, we are asking everyone to please wear a mask.

