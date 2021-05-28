Maureen P. McCarthy

Maureen P. “Moe” (Flemming) McCarthy of Quincy died May 26, 2021.

Moe adored her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She worked as a waitress for many years and generously cooked for other residents during Covid at “The Moorings” where she lived. She loved the dollar store, was a cat lover, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Moe had a great sense of humor and was a firecracker, she was a very caring woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving mother of Kelley McCarthy of Quincy and Amanda McCarthy of Dorchester. Cherished sister of the late Eileen Smith. Beloved grandmother of Michael King and Kyle Boudreau. Loving aunt of Shawnna Smith and the late Michael Smith. Former spouse of James McCarthy of Quincy and devoted partner of Dennis Padoski of Dorchester.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday June 5th 2021 from 2-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Moe may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Miami, FL 33134.