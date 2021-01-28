Maureen Wynands, 55, of Taunton died Dec. 1.

Wife of the late Hendrik Wynands of Quincy. Mother of the late Jennifer Wynands of Quincy. Daughter of the late Rosemary Roche of Dorchester. Grandmother of Christopher Wynands or Quincy, Brianna and Alyssa Feeney of Dorchester. Sister of Joseph Roche of South Boston and Michael Roche of Holbrook.

Mrs. Wynands previously worked as a home health aide and loved caring for the elderly. She loved to host holidays at her house with all her family and friends. She loved cooking, listening to country music and watching soap operas and the Food Network channel.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wynands Family Fund, Eastern Bank, ATTN: Chrissy Littler, 34 Chapman St, Quincy, MA 02170.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

