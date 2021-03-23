Maxine Y. Fernandez, 66, of Quincy passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 after a long illness. She was born July 16, 1954 in Cambridge. Maxine grew up in Jamaica Plain then residing in Quincy.

Maxine worked as a hairdresser in Lexington for 40 years. She loved creating special friendships with her colleagues and clients. Many of whom she has remained in touch with for many years.

She is survived by her sisters Sandra and Barbara Fernandez, also of Quincy, Janet Fernandez of Winchester and Melinda Fernandez of Weymouth. She is predeceased by her parents Maximino and Ann (Barbara) Fernandez and sisters Barbara Doherty and Joanne Bernal. She is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews as well as aunts, uncles and cousins from all over the world including Southern California and the Philippine Islands. She also leaves behind many friends that became family.

Maxine enjoyed traveling, dancing to her beloved ’70s disco music and the beach. She always greeted you with a warm smile and a hug which left a lasting impact on everyone she met. She was passionate about her family and time spent with them brought her the greatest joy.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Maxine’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 237 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

A burial will be followed at St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Maxine’s name to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center at giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.