Maybelle V. Rowell

Maybelle Virginia “Ginger” Rowell passed away at home in Quincy with her family on October 24, 2020.

She was born in Weymouth on May 1, 1939. She was the daughter of the late Alice and Allen Hogge of Quincy. Ginger was married to her beloved husband, Richard E. Rowell, who predeceased her in 1992.

Ginger most loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing Yahtzee, crocheting, and reading on her Kindle. She was a member of Generations ladies’ group and attended services at Glad Tidings church in Quincy. Her pastors and friends there visited often and supported her throughout the end of her life.

She is survived by her four children: Catherine Rowell of Quincy; Rev. Melissa Rowell and husband Marc Mezzetti of Boca Raton, FL; Allen and wife Deborah Rowell of Brockton; and Alice Rowell of Weymouth. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren: Tara and her husband Shawn Dunn of Lakeville; Whitney and husband Aaron Plasket of Gray, ME; Derek Sauve and Rachel Rios of Midland, MI (great grandchildren Ollie and Mia); Jimmy Elias of Plymouth; Richard Rowell and wife Lyn Lomasi of Denver, CO (great grandchildren Kymani, Nova, and Mekai); Tony Elias of Plymouth; and David and wife Paige Rowell of Pembroke. She is also survived by her dear friends Debra Straughn and Renee Sawlit.

A memorial service will be held at Glad Tidings Church at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benevolence Fund of Glad Tidings Church, which aided her during her illness, so that others may be helped: by check at 18 Spear Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or online at gtcquincy.org/donate.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy.